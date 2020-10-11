“Sunday Morning” Matinee: “Left Alone” In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day last month, American Ballet Theatre principal James Whiteside and The Trevor Project (a leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ people under 25) launched a casting call for a music video, “Left Alone,” featuring a song Whiteside wrote of his own coming out story and the challenges he faced as a young, gay male dancer. Dancers from more than 20 states and five countries submitted entries, which have been edited together into this presentation for “Sunday Morning” viewers.