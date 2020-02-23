Live

Watch CBSN Live

George Washington's final years

Through eight grueling years of the Revolutionary War, and another eight as the first President of the United States, George Washington was sustained by a dream, of the day he would return to Mount Vernon, his beloved plantation high above the Potomac River, where at 65 years old he aspired to a peaceful retirement as a farmer. But that's not quite how it turned out. His post-presidency was filled with controversy, intrigue, and personal torment. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Chip Reid visits Mount Vernon, and talks with Jonathan Horn, author of "Washington's End: The Final Years and Forgotten Struggle."
View CBS News In