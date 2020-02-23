George Washington's final years Through eight grueling years of the Revolutionary War, and another eight as the first President of the United States, George Washington was sustained by a dream, of the day he would return to Mount Vernon, his beloved plantation high above the Potomac River, where at 65 years old he aspired to a peaceful retirement as a farmer. But that's not quite how it turned out. His post-presidency was filled with controversy, intrigue, and personal torment. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Chip Reid visits Mount Vernon, and talks with Jonathan Horn, author of "Washington's End: The Final Years and Forgotten Struggle."