For Hollywood, the show must go on For decades, summer has been movie blockbuster season. Now, with production halted, release schedules shuffled and hundreds of thousands of jobs lost, Hollywood is trying to figure out how it will recover from the coronavirus shutdown. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group; SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Cateris; Ted Sarandos, content chief at Netflix; and film professor Emily Carman, about how the film industry may bounce back.