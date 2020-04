How to enjoy our national parks online Unfortunately taking a trip to enjoy America's National Parks isn't in the cards right now. But there are a surprising number of ways to enjoy the Great Outdoors while indoors. Conor Knighton checks out how those who are "parked" at home can experience our nation's natural wonders, from recordings capturing soundscapes of weather and wildlife, to Skype field trips, and virtual treks through a glacier or cave.