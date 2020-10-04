Live

Watch CBSN Live

A mother’s work: Women’s careers impacted by pandemic

The pandemic has put many working moms in an impossible situation – doing their own jobs as well as those of teachers and childcare workers, on top of housework – and some women are finding their careers in jeopardy as they balance the demands from employers with their children's needs. Correspondent Rita Braver hears from working mothers who describe a climate of discrimination, and examines how this challenging new work dynamic may actually set back advances that have been made in bringing equality to the workplace.
