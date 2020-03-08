Coronavirus Updates
War On Science Documentary
Mick Mulvaney Out
Syria's Humanitarian Crisis
Woody Allen Book
Mueller Report Redactions
Stocks
Lori Vallow Court Appearance
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Coronavirus updates: Cruise ship to dock in California
Lessons from the 1918 flu pandemic
Napping – You snooze, you win!
Mandy Moore returns to music with "Silver Landings"
Kamala Harris endorses onetime rival Joe Biden
Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson endorsing Bernie Sanders
Fiona Hill: Putin has U.S. "where he wants us"
Police bodycams show what happened after Texas man was murdered
Top Saudi royal family members detained
Coronavirus
Florida reports first deaths on East Coast
Watch: "Coronavirus: The Race To Respond"
Full coverage: Coronavirus outbreak
Can't get your hands on hand sanitizer? Make your own
Why doctors don't recommend face masks amid coronavirus fears
Coronavirus test kit delay pushes hospitals to make their own
Coronavirus may infect up to 70% of world's population, expert says
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Denver
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Minnesota
CBSN New York
CBSN Philly
CBSN Pittsburgh
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Coronavirus: Steps to stay safe
Dr. Jon LaPook offers the latest developments in the virus' spread in the United States, and what precautions you should take to avoid infecting yourself and others.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue