Education in a time of COVID-19 As schools throughout the country shut their doors in the face of a viral pandemic, students have entered a new world of education, by learning remotely through online classes and paper packets. How is the current reality of education compromising the effects of personal, one-on-one instruction, especially for learners who are struggling? And how will this environment affect the grades of high school juniors aiming toward college acceptance? Correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with educators, parents and students about classwork when the classroom is closed.