When medical examiners are targeted When a person dies under questionable circumstances, it's the medical examiner's job to determine how and why. A survey of pathologists found that 82 percent of them have felt pressure to change death certificates. As "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports, the independence of forensic pathologists to prepare unbiased and complete autopsy reports can be jeopardized by outside forces – and when death occurs at the hands of a police officer, the stakes are especially high.