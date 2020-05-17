In conversation: Jerry Seinfeld In his new Netflix special, "23 Hours to Kill," comedian Jerry Seinfeld offers a hilarious standup act recorded before the world shut down – a time capsule that, through his on-point observational humor, is a piquant reminder of what performers and audiences are now missing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Correspondent Tracy Smith chats with Seinfeld (via Zoom, of course) about what he gets excited about now; having only his family as an audience; and whether he believes we will ever get back to "normal."