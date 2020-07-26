Is the United States “hitting bottom”? 1968 was a year that saw America tested over issues of race and war. In 2020, the country is being tested over issues of race and the pandemic. "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with noted political figures and writers – former Secretary of State Colin Powell, Senator Tom Daschle, and Pulitzer Prize-winning writers Kathleen Parker and Anna Quindlen – about government dysfunction; the dangers of the Twitterverse; and the leadership needed to unite these United States.