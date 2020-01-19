Calendar: Week of January 20

Here's a look at the week ahead -- on our Sunday Morning Calendar:
Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, honoring the memory of the Nobel Prize-winning civil rights leader. National parks will be offering free admission all day.
On Tuesday, the impeachment trial of President Trump is scheduled to begin in the U.S. Senate.
Wednesday sees the African-American Film Critics Association Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
Lupita Nyong'o meets one of the "Tethereds" in Jordan Peele's horror film "Us," winner of the African-American Film Critics Association Best Film Award:
Thursday kicks off the World Buskers Festival in Christchurch New Zealand, featuring 60 street performers from across the planet.
On Friday, singer-songwriter Neil Diamond turns 79.
Neil Diamond performs "Song Sung Blue" – a "glad song," he says:
And Saturday rings in the Chinese Lunar New Year ... the "Year of the Rat," according to the Chinese zodiac.
Story produced by Robert Marston.