Calendar: Week of January 20

Here's a look at the week ahead -- on our Sunday Morning Calendar:



Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, honoring the memory of the Nobel Prize-winning civil rights leader. National parks will be offering free admission all day.



MLK's "I have a dream speech" lives on



On Tuesday, the impeachment trial of President Trump is scheduled to begin in the U.S. Senate.





Wednesday sees the African-American Film Critics Association Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Lupita Nyong'o meets one of the "Tethereds" in Jordan Peele's horror film "Us," winner of the African-American Film Critics Association Best Film Award:

Thursday kicks off the World Buskers Festival in Christchurch New Zealand, featuring 60 street performers from across the planet.



On Friday, singer-songwriter Neil Diamond turns 79.



Neil Diamond performs "Song Sung Blue" – a "glad song," he says:



And Saturday rings in the Chinese Lunar New Year ... the "Year of the Rat," according to the Chinese zodiac.



Story produced by Robert Marston.