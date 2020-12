"Mobituaries": Hair Club for Men pitchman Sy Sperling Sy Sperling wasn't just the founder of the Hair Club for Men, he was also a client. The follically-challenged entrepreneur, made famous for selling his hair restoration procedure on late-night TV, became a hirsute personification of the American Dream. "Mobituaries" host Mo Rocca looks back at the inspiring life of Sperling, who died earlier this year, a Hair Club for Men client to the end.