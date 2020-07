Carl Reiner, a founding father of TV comedy Carl Reiner, the legendary comedy actor, writer, director and producer, died Monday at the age of 98. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with two of his longtime friends – TV producer Norman Lear, and actor Dick Van Dyke – about Reiner's extraordinary life and career, from creating classics like "The Dick Van Dyke Show," to playing second banana to Mel Brooks' "2000-Year-Old Man."