Pothole art For years artist Jim Bachor has been filling potholes in the streets of Chicago with colorful mosaics – and given how pervasive potholes are, he's never been at a loss for a canvas for his art. Now, with traffic decreased due to coronavirus, his mosaics are immortalizing holy relics of this time of pandemic, from hand sanitizer to toilet paper. Lee Cowan, who first profiled Bachor for "Sunday Morning" back in 2017, revisits the artist who has definitely earned his street cred.