October Surprises: Revelations and roadblocks to victory Unexpected events occurring late in presidential campaigns have the potential to change the course of an election – and in 2020, they've gotten an early start. Correspondent Chip Reid looks back at major events and revelations that could have altered the course of history (and usually didn't), and what recent news – a SCOTUS vacancy, Trump's taxes, a chaotic debate performance, and coronavirus – might mean for the November vote.