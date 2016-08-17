Movies
Daniel Craig confirms he's playing James Bond again
Actor said on "Late Show" with Stephen Colbert that this will probably be his last time playing the special agent
Collette on why working on "Fun Mom Dinner" was a blast
Australian actress opens up about female-driven cast in new film "Fun Mom Dinner"
"Deadpool 2" stunt driver dies in crash on set
A motorcycle accident killed a female stunt driver on the set of "Deadpool 2" in Vancouver on Monday
Jeremy Renner's surprising sideline
The Oscar-nominated star of "Wind River" and the "Avengers" franchise is also a house flipper
A Robert Mitchum centenary
The Academy Award-nominated actor projected world-weariness and menace in film noirs, westerns and thrillers, including "Out of the Past," "The Night of the Hunter" and "Cape Fear"
Suge Knight pleads not guilty to threatening director
Former rap mogul is denying allegations he threatened to kill or seriously injure "Straight Outta Compton" director
Actor John Boyega on "delivering the truth" in new film "Detroit"
"Detroit" centers on a real-life incident at the Algiers Motel during the 1967 riots where police killed three black men
Actor John Boyega on intensity of "Detroit," diversity in Hollywood
The 1967 Detroit riots began after a police raid of an unlicensed bar in a black neighborhood. Racial tensions erupted, and over five days, 43 people were killed, more than 7,000 were arrested and hundreds of buildings were burned to the ground. The new movie "Detroit" focuses on an incident during the riots at the Algiers Motel where police killed three black men and beat nine others. Actor John Boyega joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the film's relevance to race relations today and the need for more diversity behind the scenes in Hollywood.
Jeanne Moreau 1928-2017
The French actress was acclaimed for her portrayals of seductresses, Bohemians, unfaithful paramours and wronged women in such classics as "Elevator to the Gallows," "Jules and Jim" and "La Notte"
Sam Shepard 1943-2017
The Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright was also an acclaimed actor, whose magnetic screen presence graced such films as "Days of Heaven" and "The Right Stuff"
Report sees "inclusion crisis" for women in Hollywood
Study of the most popular films over last decade finds "the needle is not moving" for women both on screen and behind the camera
Sam Shepard, acclaimed playwright and actor, dead at 73
Pulitzer Prize-winner was a blazing force in theater world with "Buried Child" and "True West," and a laconic presence on screen in such films as "The Right Stuff"
Study shows ongoing "inclusion crisis" in film industry
The newest study from USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism examines inequality in the film industry. Researchers looked at 900 movies and more than 39,000 characters over the past decade to measure the changes in diversity. Professor Stacy Smith, a co-researcher of the study, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why the "needle is not moving" for certain demographics on screen and behind the camera.
Jeannette Walls on writing "The Glass Castle"
The society columnist's bestselling memoir about her peripatetic family life growing up poor in West Virginia is now a film starring Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson
Director Kathryn Bigelow, actor Anthony Mackie talk race relations and new film "Detroit"
Fifty years ago, social unrest ignited the city of Detroit after police raided an unlicensed bar in a black neighborhood. The violence that followed was in response to police brutality and decades of racial inequality. The new movie "Detroit," which opens in select cities Friday and nationwide on August 4, centers on the brutality that happened at the Algiers Motel during the riots. Director Kathryn Bigelow and actor Anthony Mackie join "CBS This Morning" to discuss race relations today and the real-life people who inspired characters in the film.
"Wonder Woman 2" announces Dec. 2019 release date
Warner Bros. announced that "Wonder Woman 2" is set to storm theaters on Dec. 13, 2019
New James Bond movie announced
Everybody's favorite spy is coming back
"Wonder Woman" announces sequel
Wonder Woman is having the most fabulous summer
Comic-Con highlights include "Wonder Woman" sequel
Here's a look at some of the news that came from four days of panels, presentations, screenings and autograph signings in San Diego
John Heard 1945-2017
The prolific stage, film and TV actor is remembered for playing the father in the "Home Alone" series and a corrupt detective in "The Sopranos"
John Heard, "Home Alone" actor, dies at 72
John Heard, the actor best known for his roles in "Home Alone," has died at 72, the Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed to CBS News.
John Heard, "Home Alone" actor, dead at 71
Early reports say Heard was found dead in his hotel room in Palo Alto, Calif.
Will Smith on playing a racist cop in "Bright"
Will Smith heads to Netflix for gritty police drama full of orcs and fairies
Halle Berry chugs whiskey on stage at Comic-Con
"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" star Halle Berry takes drinking games very seriously, apparently
Mark Rylance on real-life heroism that inspired "Dunkirk"
Actor Mark Rylance joined "CBS This Morning" to talk about his role in the new World War II movie "Dunkirk"
