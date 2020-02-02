CBS News February 2, 2020, 8:51 AM

Calendar: Week of February 3

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:

       
On Monday the Iowa caucuses provide the first real test in the 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary race.

       
Tuesday's the night for President Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.

           
Wednesday sees the annual New York Gala for amfAR, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting AIDS research.

         
On Thursday, veteran NBC News correspondent Tom Brokaw marks his 80th birthday. (Happy birthday, Tom!)

In 2015 Jane Pauley discussed working with her "Today" co-anchor Tom Brokaw in this interview with the Television Academy Foundation:

Jane Pauley discusses working with Tom Brokaw - EMMYTVLEGENDS.ORG by FoundationINTERVIEWS on YouTube

         
Friday is National Wear Red Day, aimed at raising awareness about cardiovascular disease.

CBS Station WFOR in Miami reports on the significance of National Wear Red Day in raising awareness about the number-one killer of women: heart disease:

It's National Wear Red Day by CBS Miami on YouTube

       
And, speaking of 80th birthdays, Saturday is the big day for our own Ted Koppel. (Happy birthday to you!)

Watch a 2006 career tribute to Ted Koppel by the News & Documentary Emmy Awards:

Ted Koppel - Video Tribute - News & Documentary Emmy Awards by The Emmy Awards on YouTube

      
