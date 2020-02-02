Calendar: Week of February 3

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday the Iowa caucuses provide the first real test in the 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary race.
Tuesday's the night for President Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.
Wednesday sees the annual New York Gala for amfAR, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting AIDS research.
On Thursday, veteran NBC News correspondent Tom Brokaw marks his 80th birthday. (Happy birthday, Tom!)
In 2015 Jane Pauley discussed working with her "Today" co-anchor Tom Brokaw in this interview with the Television Academy Foundation:
Friday is National Wear Red Day, aimed at raising awareness about cardiovascular disease.
CBS Station WFOR in Miami reports on the significance of National Wear Red Day in raising awareness about the number-one killer of women: heart disease:
And, speaking of 80th birthdays, Saturday is the big day for our own Ted Koppel. (Happy birthday to you!)
Watch a 2006 career tribute to Ted Koppel by the News & Documentary Emmy Awards:
Story produced by Robert Marston.