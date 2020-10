"Mank" and the writer behind "Citizen Kane" A new film from director David Fincher ("The Social Network") shines a light (in black-and-white) on the Golden Age Hollywood studio system, as screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz struggles to complete the screenplay for Orson Welles' "Citizen Kane." Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz (the grandson of Herman) talks with Fincher, and with actresses Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins, about the story behind the making of a masterwork.