Pandemic: A snapshot of life in Washington, D.C.

    • Washington Monument

      A picture taken March 21, 2020, of the reflecting pool at the National Mall, apparently drained to make repairs. "Adds to the mysteriousness of our days, don't you think?" ponders photographer Robin Fader. 

      The "Streets of Corona" – a.k.a., Washington D.C. during the COVID-19 pandemic – take on an aura both isolated and communal in Fader's black-and-white images.

      While her pictures capture once-bustling streets and parks that are now empty, they also show residents who persist – in helping others, spreading signs of hope, and taking the insecurity and hazards of a viral outbreak in stride. 

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Martha's Table

      Workers at the community service organization Martha's Table prepare 400 meals for distribution. 

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Martha's Table

        

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Portrait

      Robin Fader is a Washington, D.C.-based photographer and award-winning producer and director of commercials and public service announcements. Her portfolio includes work for news organizations, corporate clients, and advertising campaigns. She also photographs music festivals.

      "I photograph using predominantly available light, which allows me to be free in any environment; it also allows a more comfortable experience for my subjects," she writes.

      "There's no question that I'm happiest with camera in hand. Being a photographer means engaging with people and providing images that can last for generations … and that is what I see as my legacy."

      Credit: Courtesy of Robin Fader

    • Social Distancing

      Signs on a sidewalk outside the José Andrés restaurant Jaleo in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Heart

      Decorating the window at Jaleo, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Sign of the Times

        

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Boarding Up

        

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Bike Path

        

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • On Line

      Social distancing.

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Music

      Musician Jon Noel. "I was fortunate to experience the amazing @jonnoel_music. He played to the empty streets with great passion deserving of stadium cheers," Fader said. 

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Cartwheels

      Kids learn to do cartwheels.

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Play

        

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Driver

      "Bus driver smiles after I tell her she's 'doing the GOOD work,'" Fader wrote.  

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Reminder

        

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Testing

      Fader wrote: "They were grateful that a school offered their parking lot to do [COVID-19] testing. The nearby shopping center turned them down, saying it would look like there was an epidemic if they did testing there."

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Crosswalk

      H Street Bridge.  

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Hearts

        

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Bridge

        

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Distance

      As Fader was taking pictures on 14th Street, a friend of hers, Donnell Karimah, passed by. "It took all I had not to hug you!!!!" he wrote on Facebook of their encounter.  

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Playground

      "For some reason, these really got to me," Fader said of images she took of a blocked-off playground. 

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Night Run

        

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Potomac

      A view from Georgetown.

      Credit: Robin Fader

    • Marquee

      For more info:

      robinfader.com
      Follow Robin Fader on Instagram

             
      Edited by CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

           
      Credit: Robin Fader