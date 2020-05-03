Pandemic: A snapshot of life in Washington, D.C.

A picture taken March 21, 2020, of the reflecting pool at the National Mall, apparently drained to make repairs. "Adds to the mysteriousness of our days, don't you think?" ponders photographer Robin Fader.
The "Streets of Corona" – a.k.a., Washington D.C. during the COVID-19 pandemic – take on an aura both isolated and communal in Fader's black-and-white images.
While her pictures capture once-bustling streets and parks that are now empty, they also show residents who persist – in helping others, spreading signs of hope, and taking the insecurity and hazards of a viral outbreak in stride.