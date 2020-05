Making music inspired by the pandemic Spring is usually a time when bands start touring and music festivals pop up all around the globe – but not this year. And yet, the music hasn't stopped, as the COVID-19 pandemic has inspired artists from The Rolling Stones to Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber to release new songs – music that will remain a marker of a time that has changed everything. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Jon Bon Jovi and Jewel about the inspiration for their latest releases.