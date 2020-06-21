“Sunday Morning” Matinee: “Chicago” in lockdown When there is not a pandemic, the cast of the Tony-winning musical “Chicago” performs at New York’s Ambassador Theatre, home of the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Alas, with stages shut down, the quarantined ladies of “Chicago” (Amra-Faye Wright, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Pilar Millhollen, Rachel Schur and Tonya Wathen) have created a socially-distanced performance of "Cell Block Tango," exclusively for "Sunday Morning” viewers. Happy Father’s Day!