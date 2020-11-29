Jim Gaffigan's 2020 set to music

I hope you had a good Thanksgiving.
Like many of you, Thanksgiving was different for me this year. Due to the pandemic, most of us could not visit with extended family. I couldn't see any of my five siblings, any nephews or nieces or friends. On Thursday I wasn't visited by my wife's parents or any of her 8,000 relatives. Nobody came to my house on Thanksgiving.
But it wasn't all good news.
I spent Thanksgiving with my family. Again. These are the same faces I celebrated St. Patrick's Day, Easter, Mother's Day and everyone's birthday with this year.
Nobody more, nobody less.
I cooked brats for these same six people and their same six faces on Labor Day, 4th of July, and Memorial Day.
On Halloween, me and these six faces dressed in costumes and trick-or-treated around our own house, because we are not insane.
On Thursday I somehow found gratitude and over-ate with these same six faces, like I have on every other day for the last eight months.
I am grateful. Those same six faces are healthy, and with me.
But it occurred to me, if the year 2020 were a song, it would be "Hotel California" by The Eagles. Because if I've learned anything from this pandemic: You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.
Too bad it wasn't that song, "Take It Easy"!
Story produced by Aria Shavelson. Editor: George Pozderec.