Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature

    • Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature
    • "View from Rouelles"

      Claude Monet (1840-1926) was one of the most innovative painters of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. A leader in the Impressionist movement, his work would also influence the emerging Modern Art movement as his style, subjects and scale changed over the course of his life.

      The Denver Art Museum is presenting "Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature" (through February 2, 2020), the country's largest Monet exhibit in more than two decades (with more than 120 works from 80 lenders in 15 countries). The exhibition explores the artist's fascination with light, and how tragedy colored his work.

      Pictured: Claude Monet, "View from Rouelles" (1858). Oil on canvas.

      Credit: Marunuma Art Park, Asaka

    • "The Artist's House at Argenteuil"

      Oscar-Claude Monet was born in Paris on November 14, 1840. He began drawing caricatures as a teenager, and soon picked up a paint brush. He became ill during a two-year military service in Africa and was sent home to recuperate, and returned to painting. In 1870, afraid he'd be called up for the Franco-Prussian War, he fled to England. He would late move to the Netherlands, and then Argenteuil, France.

      Pictured: Claude Monet, "The Artist's House at Argenteuil" (1873). Oil on canvas. 

      Credit: The Art Institute of Chicago

    • "Boulevard des Capucines"

      Claude Monet, "Boulevard des Capucines" (1873-1874). Oil on canvas.

      Credit: The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City, Missouri; Photo courtesy Nelson-Atkins Media Services/Jamison Miller

    • "The Parc Monceau"

      Claude Monet, "The Parc Monceau" (1878). Oil on canvas. 

      Credit: The Metropolitan Museum of Art

    • "Landscape in Île Saint-Martin"

      Death and sadness (Monet tried to commit suicide) affect his painting. In 1879 his first wife and muse, Camille, died. He pretty much stopped depicting people in his work.

      "I think he's really more interested in what's happening in the nature, and he's interested in the light," curator Christoph Heinrich told correspondent Barry Petersen.

      Pictured: Claude Monet, "Landscape in Île Saint-Martin" (1881). Oil on canvas.

      Credit: Private collection, courtesy Denver Art Museum

    • "Path in the Wheat Fields at Pourville"

      Claude Monet, "Path in the Wheat Fields at Pourville" (1882). Oil on canvas. 

      Credit: Frederic C. Hamilton Collection, bequeathed to the Denver Art Museum. Photo: William J. O'Connor

    • "Fishing Boats"

      Claude Monet, "Fishing Boats" (1883). Oil on canvas.

      Credit: Frederic C. Hamilton Collection, bequeathed to the Denver Art Museum. Photo: William J. O'Connor

    • "The Strada Romana at Bordighera"

      Claude Monet, "The Strada Romana at Bordighera" (1884). Oil on canvas.

      Credit: Private collection, courtesy of Denver Art Museum

    • "Under the Poplars"

      Claude Monet, "Under the Poplars" (1887). Oil on canvas.

      Credit: Private collection, courtesy of Denver Art Museum

    • "The Canoe on the Epte"

      Claude Monet, "The Canoe on the Epte" (c. 1890). Oil on canvas. 

      Credit: Collection Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand. Photo: Eduardo Ortega

    • "Charing Cross Bridge, Reflections on the Thames"

      Claude Monet, "Charing Cross Bridge, Reflections on the Thames" (1899-1904). Oil on canvas.

      Credit: The Baltimore Museum of Art/Photography by Mitro Hood

    • "Waterlilies and Japanese Bridge"

      Claude Monet, "Waterlilies and Japanese Bridge" (1899). Oil on canvas. 

      Credit: Princeton University Art Museum. Photo: Princeton University Art Museum/Art Resource, N.Y.

    • "The Water-Lily Pond"

      Claude Monet, "The Water-Lily Pond" (c. 1918). Oil on canvas.

      Credit: Private collection, courtesy of Denver Art Museum

    • "The House Seen Through the Roses"

      Claude Monet, "The House Seen Through the Roses" (1925-26). Oil on canvas. 

      For more info: 

      Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature, at the Denver Art Museum (through February 2, 2020)
      Exhibition Catalogue: "Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature"

            
      See also: 

      Monet and Chicago, at the Art Institute of Chicago (May 10-September 7, 2020)

             
      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: Collection Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam