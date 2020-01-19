Claude Monet (1840-1926) was one of the most innovative painters of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. A leader in the Impressionist movement, his work would also influence the emerging Modern Art movement as his style, subjects and scale changed over the course of his life.
The Denver Art Museum is presenting "Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature" (through February 2, 2020), the country's largest Monet exhibit in more than two decades (with more than 120 works from 80 lenders in 15 countries). The exhibition explores the artist's fascination with light, and how tragedy colored his work.
Pictured: Claude Monet, "View from Rouelles" (1858). Oil on canvas.