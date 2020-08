Driven! The rise of RVs Looking to take a vacation while avoiding COVID? Many families are heading out AND staying home, exploring public spaces while avoiding hotels and public bathrooms, by traveling in an RV. The pandemic is driving up sales of midrange recreational vehicles, which have nearly doubled compared to last summer. And as The New Yorker magazine's Kelefa Sanneh finds out, some motorhomes have amenities you may not even have in your own home.