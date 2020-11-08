Live

Watch CBSN Live

Independent booksellers write a new chapter during COVID-19

The Strand Book Store is a New York institution, with four floors of books, and 93 years of tradition. But while it survived a Great Depression, World War II, 9/11 and Amazon, it has struggled during the era of COVID-19. New Yorker contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with the Strand's owners, and with the owners of EyeSeeMe, an African-American children's bookstore in St. Louis, about how independent booksellers are finding ways to cope during the coronavirus pandemic, and about the community of readers that wants them to survive.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue