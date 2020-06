Passage: Remembering the artist Christo “Sunday Morning” marks the passing this week, at age 84, of Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, better known as Christo, the Bulgarian-born artist who was truly all wrapped up in his work. Teamed with his wife Jeanne-Claude, he became renowned for monumental, transformative and yet impermanent works of public art, wrapping buildings and landscapes with colorful fabric. Jane Pauley looks back at his free-spirited art.