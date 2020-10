How Europe sees the 2020 U.S. presidential election With the 2020 presidential election less than two weeks away, the eyes of the world are on the United States to see who it picks as the nation's next leader. Seth Doane speaks to Europeans, including the U.K.'s former ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch, about how the race looks from the outside, and how relations between Europe and the U.S. have been shaped under the Trump administration.