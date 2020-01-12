Passage: Remembering Buck Henry

It happened this past week ... the death of comic writer and actor Buck Henry.

Henry ruffled feathers, and fur, in 1959 by co-founding the Society for Indecency to Naked Animals. Its mock campaign to clothe the world's beasts even took in "The CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite."

Reporter: "What kind of clothes do you propose to put on all the naked animals of the country?"

Henry (as Clifford Prout): "Simple, decent, and comfortable clothing!"

In 1965, he teamed up with Mel Brooks to create the classic television spy spoof "Get Smart," with Don Adams as a bumbling secret agent.

One of the spy-world gadgets of the TV comedy "Get Smart," created by Buck Henry and Mel Brooks, was the Cone of Silence, which worked exceptionally well. NBC

Henry went on to write the Oscar-nominated screenplay for the 1967 film "The Graduate," starring Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft. Henry himself appeared in a cameo as a hotel clerk:

From there, it was on to the early years of "Saturday Night Live," which he hosted TEN times, and where he served as John Belushi's mild-mannered foil in a number of "Samurai" sketches.

His screenwriting credits included "Catch-22," "The Owl and the Pussycat," "What's Up, Doc?" and "To Die For." He also co-directed, with Warren Beatty, the 1978 fantasy "Heaven Can Wait," sharing an Oscar nomination for Best Director.

Though his on-screen appearances declined in recent years, Henry set a standard that comics to this day try their best to equal.

Buck Henry was 89.



Story produced by Juan Torres Falcon.