What makes a Guinness World Record? For adjudicators from Guinness World Records, it takes some record-setting nerves to judge a world-record attempt as successful. Guinness may get a thousand applications every week to break a world record, and during a time of pandemic, when social distancing prevents mass-participation records, they have even set up weekly at-home challenges. But you have to go outdoors to pursue what one team in Colorado recently attempted: the world's largest fireworks shell ever launched. Lee Cowan reports.