Take Five: Arts & events around the U.S. (March 6)

Taking the plunge - extra points scored with costumes - at the Polar Plunge, held during the Bayfield Winter Festival. Bayfield Winter Festival

BAYFIELD, WIS.: Bayfield Winter Festival (March 6-8)

It's no time for cabin fever – Bayfield, Wis., is throwing a party for winter and you're invited! Held every March on the south shore of Lake Superior, visitors can hit the slopes at Mt. Ashwabay, shop and eat in charming downtown Bayfield, or take the plunge into icy water (a fundraiser for the Bayfield Rec Center).

Sign up to take the Polar Plunge Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m.

The Dallas-based Irish Rogues will be among the performers at the North Texas Irish Festival. Irish Rogues









DALLAS, Texas: 38th Annual North Texas Irish Festival (March 6-8)

The North Texas Irish Festival in Fair Park, produced by the Southwest Celtic Music Association, is the second-oldest Irish festival in the country, and boasts performances from musicians, singers and storytellers from Texas and elsewhere. The fest showcases traditional Irish foods and drinks, craft demonstrations, workshops, games, vendor areas, a children's area, and much more.

PALM DESERT, CALIF.: 13th Annual Coachella Valley Wildflower Festival (March 7)

This free event at celebrates wellness, recreation and the outdoors, including the desert flora that bursts into view each spring. Featuring a local artist expo and vendors, conservation partners, raffles, food, live music at our beer & wine garden, a climbing wall, and sand play area for kids. Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Palm Desert Civic Center Park, 43900 San Pablo, Palm Desert, Calif.

LUCAS, OHIO: Maple Syrup Festival (March 7-8, 14-15)

This family festival, held continuously since 1977, is a great opportunity to step back in time and enjoy the history of Ohio syrup-making. With demonstrations of sugaring techniques from the early days through the present. Enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides to the sugar camp provided by the Central Ohio Draft Horse Association. March 7-8 and 14-15, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Malabar Farm State Park in Lucas,

The Wild Lights Asian Lantern Festival at the Louisville Zoo. Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, KY.: Wild Lights Asian Lantern Festival (Through April 25)

The Louisville Zoo hosts one of the largest Chinese lantern festivals in the nation. Guests will see the zoo in a whole new light as they walk the path featuring 65 larger-than-life illuminated displays made up of more than 2,000 silk-covered lantern pieces (like a 130-foot-long dragon, a shark tunnel and a fairy forest) lit by more than 50,000 LED lights. With interactive displays, traditional Chinese performances, and marketplace.

