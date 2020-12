Songs from the Young@Heart The average age for members of the Young@Heart Chorus, of Northampton, Mass., is 85. But this isn't your grandfather's choral group; their repertoire includes music from the Ramones, Madonna and Twisted Sister. Correspondent David Pogue talks with chorus members about the joy of singing "golden oldies" by such composers as Bowie and Springsteen, and the challenges of making Zoom their stage.