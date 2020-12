Messages of healing and hope, after a difficult 2020 Representatives of three faiths offer reflections for those whose devotion may have been tested by a year of struggle and loss, to renew hope and expectation for the New Year. Featuring Rabbi Elaine Zecher, of Temple Israel of Boston; Imam Zaid Shakir, of Zaytuna College in Berkeley, Calif.; and Judah Smith, lead pastor of Churchome.