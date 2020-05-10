Pandemic: ER workers on the frontlines in NYC

For her series "Faces of the Frontlines," photographer Adelene Egan, an emergency room nurse at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, has captured the masked faces of her coworkers – nurses, doctors, PAs and other healthcare workers – fighting the coronavirus outbreak in New York City.
"This is very stressful mentally, physically, and emotionally for patients and for myself. Through this experience I learned that my coworkers are more like family the way we hold each other down helping us to push through the shift together as a unit." – Gerlene Valcin, ED RN, from Adelene Egan's Instagram page.