Members of Utah Symphony perform "Abblasen" With their concerts canceled for the foreseeable future, four members of the Utah Symphony — Travis Peterson, principal trumpet; Jeff Luke, associate principal trumpet; Alex Pride, acting 4th/utility trumpet; and Paul Torrisi, 2nd trumpet – offered a performance of Luke's arrangement of the "Sunday Morning" theme song, the fanfare "Abblasen," recorded while social-distancing. It's a blast!