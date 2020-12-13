"Humans": Connecting with the world one photo at a time A decade ago Brandon Stanton began photographing and interviewing random strangers on the streets of New York, opening doors into the lives of everyday people and their experiences of joy, pain, success and struggle. His social media endeavor, Humans of New York, begat a successful book. In the years since he's traveled to more than 40 countries, collecting portraits and stories for his latest book, "Humans." Stanton talked with correspondent Jim Axelrod about finding the human connections we need now more than ever.