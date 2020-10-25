Voter fraud, suppression and partisanship: A look at the 1876 election With nine days left until Election Day, many Americans hope the race finishes smoothly — unlike the disputed election of 1876. As the United States celebrated the centennial of the Declaration of Independence, a heated competition between Republican Rutherford B. Hayes and Democrat Samuel Tilden was rife with accusations of voter fraud and suppression. Mo Rocca speaks to historians about how the tight race was eventually decided.