Keith Urban on new album, and a new stage Stranded at home in quarantine this spring, Keith Urban had a tough time getting used to life as a traveling musician with nowhere to go. But as he told correspondent Tracy Smith, he successfully pivoted to playing music during a pandemic, from holding a benefit concert for frontline workers at a Nashville drive-in, to finishing his new album, "The Speed of Now, Part 1," in which he recognizes the value of – for once – slowing down.