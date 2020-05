Taps Across America Since parades and gatherings are cancelled this Memorial Day weekend, retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva and correspondent Steve Hartman are asking buglers and trumpet players across the country to stand on their porches this Memorial Day, and play the haunting music of “Taps” – and for the rest of us to soak in this 24-note reminder of what Memorial Day is all about. For information on how to participate, go to cbsnews.com/taps.