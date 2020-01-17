Take Five: Arts & events around the U.S. (January 17)

Check out these events around the country this coming week:

Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

Harlem, N.Y.: The 8th annual Black Comic Book Festival (January 17-18)

The annual Black Comic Book Festival brings creators, illustrators, writers, independent publishers and cosplayers together for an exciting two-day event! Kids can participate in a "How to Draw Comics" workshop with Tim Fielder January 18 at the Countee Cullen Library on W. 136th Street. Panel topics at the New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture (515 Malcolm X Blvd.) include black anime; #StrongFemaleLeads in comics and graphic novels; and "Beyond Wakanda: Self-Published Comics and Their Effect on Mainstream Media."

All programs will be livestreamed at Livestream.com/SchomburgCenter.

Philadelphia, Pa.: The 22nd Annual Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Convention (January 17)

Meet and greet TV celebrities from "Ink Master," "Tattoos After Dark" and "Best Ink." Tattoo TV stars will be on hand to tattoo the public! In addition, there will be numerous vendors with everything from industry supplies to clothing, artwork and jewelry. Children under 12 get in free! At the Pennsylvania Convention Center.



Watch a teaser here:





Darren Bader, (no title), currently on display at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City. © Darren Bader; Image courtesy the artist and Andrew Kreps Gallery, New York

New York, N.Y.: Edible art (Through February 17)

For the exhibition "Fruits, Vegetables; Fruit and Vegetable Salad" at the Whitney Museum of American Art in Lower Manhattan, an untitled work by Darren Bader stands alone in the gallery. Fresh fruits and vegetables – "Nature's impeccable sculpture," according to Bader – are presented as formal objects on pedestals. Before over-ripening, the produce is removed from the pedestals by museum staff, chopped, sliced, shaved, and diced into a salad, and served to visitors. The artwork is then refreshed with a new selection.

MLK Festival of SWLA/Facebook

Lake Charles, La.: Martin Luther King Festival (Through January 20)

Celebrating its 36th year in 2020, this festival honors the courageous efforts and sacrifices of Martin Luther King Jr. Schedule includes a Teen Debate and Community Clean-Up at the MLK Center on Saturday; a Gospel Extravaganza at the Throne of Grace Fellowship Church on Sunday; and a Family Day and parade on Monday, with Zydeco, R&B, Blues and Southern Soul music, a Celebrity Gumbo Cook-Off Contest, arts & crafts, and Creole and Cajun food.

Saxophonist David Sanborn and his jazz quintet (including Michael Dease on trombone) performed at the 2020 Tucson Jazz Festival. Tucson Jazz Festival

Tucson, Ariz.: Tucson Jazz Festival (Through January 20)

World-class jazz is featured at the Fox Tucson Theatre, the Rialto Theatre, and other locations indoors and out in the downtown Tucson area during the HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival. Featured artists include the Afro-Cuban All Stars (Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.), Christian McBride & Inside Straight and the Tucson Jazz Institute Ellington Big Band (Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m.), a tribute to Aretha Franklin (Jan. 19 at 2 p.m.), and Mavis Staples and Suzanne Santo (Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.). On Monday, downtown will transform into a "Jazz Fiesta," with bands (including the YOLO County Line) at four venues, plus food trucks.

Some highlights of the 2020 festival so far: