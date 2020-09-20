Live

Watch CBSN Live

Lady Gaga: “I found a way to love myself again”

The songwriter and performer's sixth consecutive #1 album, "Chromatica," explores the pain and loneliness that colors her hugely successful career, with songs that speak to Lady Gaga's experience with a fame that, she tells correspondent Lee Cowan, she grew to hate. Even though she wears a mask during her interview, the 34-year-old (real name Stefani Germanotta) reveals how her public persona hid a private pain, both mental and physical, and how she came to accept both Lady Gaga and the woman who plays her.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue