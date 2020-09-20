Lady Gaga: “I found a way to love myself again” The songwriter and performer's sixth consecutive #1 album, "Chromatica," explores the pain and loneliness that colors her hugely successful career, with songs that speak to Lady Gaga's experience with a fame that, she tells correspondent Lee Cowan, she grew to hate. Even though she wears a mask during her interview, the 34-year-old (real name Stefani Germanotta) reveals how her public persona hid a private pain, both mental and physical, and how she came to accept both Lady Gaga and the woman who plays her.