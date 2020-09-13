Home repair heroes Last month 72-year-old Gloria Scott called John Kinney, an electrician in Woburn, Mass., to fix a ceiling fixture. But he soon discovered Scott’s house was in total disrepair, from a lack of running water to broken lights. She was too poor to make any house repairs – and too prideful to ask for help. So, Kinney returned and started repairing her home for free, and called on other tradespeople to join him. Steve Hartman reports on the inspiring renovation job by a crew dubbed “Gloria's Gladiators.”