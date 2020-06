Melania Trump and “The Art of Her Deal” In her new book, "The Art of Her Deal," Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post correspondent Mary Jordan explores the life of first lady Melania Trump, and her surprising role as one of the most influential voices in the campaign and administration of President Donald Trump. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Jordan about the "real" Melania, a woman who grew up dreaming of a life far away from her native Slovenia, and wound up in the White House.