"Abblasen" performed by the U.S. Army Band “Pershing's Own” This Memorial Day weekend, “Sunday Morning” is honored to have its opening theme “Abblasen” performed by members of the United States Army Band, “Pershing's Own.” Performers (clockwise from top left): SSG Craig Basarich; SSG Alicia Eisenstadt; SSG Adrienne Doctor; SSG Danny Venora; SSG John Powlison; and SSG Kevin Paul. Arrangement by SSG Venora. Hooah!