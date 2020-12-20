Promoting the power of kindness Kindness is not a random act but a full-time commitment – a respect for others and their inherent dignity. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with people who have built kindness into their daily lives, who are the subjects of a new documentary about the power of kindness, "The Antidote," including: A California teacher whose course on world religions aims to help students be less judgmental; an Indianapolis community organizer; and a Boston doctor who treats the city's homeless.