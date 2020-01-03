Take Five: Arts & events around the U.S. (January 3)

Check out these events around the country this coming week:

An evening scene at the Conservatory of Flowers' "Night Bloom" exhibition. Conservatory of Flowers

San Francisco: Night Bloom (through January 5)

In this "light and sound experience," held evenings from 5 p.m.-11 p.m., rooms evoking the tropics dazzle and amaze as visitors explore the rainforest at night. You can also have a nightcap in the Bloom Lounge. At the Conservatory of Flowers in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco.

Palm Springs International Film Festival

Palm Springs, Calif.: 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (through January 13)

One of the largest film festivals in North America, the lineup of new and celebrated international features, documentaries and revivals includes more than 200 films from 60+ countries, including current arthouse hits "Parasite" and "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," and the upcoming Russian post-war drama "Beanpole" and Brazilian revenge drama "Bacurau." At several venues across the city.

Washington, D.C.: Archaeocon (January 4)

Sponsored by the Archaeological Institute of America, ArchaeoCon is a day of entertaining archaeological programs, workshops and demonstrations for all ages that celebrate archaeology and the AIA. Attendees will also have an opportunity to hear from and talk to leading archaeologists. Held at the Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C., 901 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

Female artists are the focus at the Philly Art Collective Gallery's monthly event. Women's Art Festival HERspace 2020

Philadelphia: Women's Art Festival HERspace 2020 (January 4)

Held on the first Saturday of the month, this event at the Philly Art Collective Gallery, at 253 N 3rd Street, presents the work of female artists in various mediums, in addition to live music, complimentary refreshments, and a well-balanced atmosphere, providing opportunities for artists, curators, and aspiring gallerists to market their work, their brand, and their name.

Fan-built LEGO displays at BrickUniverse. BrickUniverse

Lebanon, Tenn.: BrickUniverse Nashville LEGO Fan Expo (January 4-5)

It's the ultimate LEGO fan experience, with LEGO displays, art, building zones, special guests, merchants, experiences, and more! At the Wilson County Exposition Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. (Upcoming BrickUniverse conventions include Augusta, Ga. (Jan. 11-12), New Orleans (Jan. 18-19), Louisville (Feb 1-2), and Raleigh (March 7-8).