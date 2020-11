104-year-old Ruth Rosner on casting her vote New Yorker Ruth Rosner first voted for a president in 1936, casting her ballot for FDR. Last week, on the first day of early voting, correspondent Faith Salie accompanied the 104-year-old to the polls, and her social media posts helped make Rosner a viral star. She talked with Salie about participating in her 22nd presidential election, the importance of voting, and why not even COVID-19 could keep her from making her voice heard.