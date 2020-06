Capturing the great outdoors in miniature When COVID-19 hit, all of travel photographer Erin Sullivan's far-flung gigs dried up. So, the woman known as "Erin Outdoors" began recreating the great outdoors *indoors*, turning her Los Angeles apartment into imaginative landscapes made out of spaghetti, vegetables, sugar or tinfoil. Her Instagram photo series, #OurGreatIndoors, has inspired other homebound travel buffs to imagine vistas of their own in miniature. Conor Knighton reports.