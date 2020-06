Guy Fieri talks food, fame and philanthropy Since 2006, Guy Fieri, host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," has taken his cherry-red Camaro to joints across America … and since the coronavirus pandemic landed a hard blow to the restaurant industry, he has helped raise millions in relief for restaurant workers left jobless. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with the chef, restaurateur and bestselling cookbook author.