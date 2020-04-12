What America needs from its leaders during a crisis The professional backgrounds and training of retired four-star Gen. Stanley McChrystal, Dr. Penny Wheeler, the president and CEO of Allina Health, and Father Joseph McShane, the president of Fordham University have little or nothing in common, yet they share some common traits as accomplished leaders. "Sunday Morning" Special Contributor Ted Koppel asks them about the most important elements of leadership, and what our nation seeks out in a time of crisis.