Coronavirus Updates
Breaking News Emails
Lives To Remember
"Salute to America"
Mall Shooting
Aurora Police
Daveed Diggs Of "Hamilton"
Bird Carrying Fish
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Socially-distancing crowd pleasers: Exploring the future of fun
The essence of comedy giant Carl Reiner
Gary Clark Jr.: "Music is my religion"
"Not your typical Fourth of July": Americans celebrate amid pandemic
Rocket Lab declares Electron launch failure
Joey Chestnut breaks record in Nathan's hot dog eating contest
Trump uses July 4 speech to defend "American heroes"
2 women injured when car drives through Seattle protest area
Former Phillies pitcher among 4 killed in plane crash
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
The future of fun in a pandemic world
Drive-in concerts? Basketball without fans? From music to movies to sports, correspondent Susan Spencer takes a look at how large-venue events in America are changing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue